The Independent says that Malta registered a record number of 106 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 24 of which were discovered in a Fgura home for the elderly. There were 22 recoveries and the number of active cases is 591.

The paper speaks to Infrastructure Malta about delays in the Marsa Junction project. The roads agency said that a Covid-19 outbreak among 21 people working on site came at a critical point in the implementation.

