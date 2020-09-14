Malta: New record number of Covid-19 cases in a single day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the 78 new coronavirus infections discovered on Sunday make it the largest number of cases recorded in a single day since the start of the outbreak in Malta. Over 2,400 tests had been conducted in the previous 24 hours.

The paper carries an interview with the president of the association of psychologists, Nigel Camilleri, who said that people should be able to speak more openly about suicide in order to prevent an increase in attempts.

