Malta: New rescue fund for shuttered bars and clubs

L-Orizzont reports on the launch of a €2.2 million fund by the government to support bars and clubs that were ordered to remain closed to limit the spread of the pandemic. Business owners will receive between €1,260 and €2,870.

Another story announces that the results of a voting intention survey will be published in It-Torċa on Sunday. The survey was conducted between the 25 and the 28 of January by statistician Vincent Marmara.

