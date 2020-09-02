Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: New scheme for persons with autism

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont announces a new government scheme that will help families with autistic children to set up a sensory room in their own homes. The initiative was launched by Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes and the wife of the Prime Minister, Lydia Abela.

The paper reports on the court ruling against Yorgen Fenech’s bail request. The magistrate disagreed with the defence that the businessman’s rights are being breached but reminded the prosecution that it is their duty to move the case forward without delay.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: