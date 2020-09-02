Malta: New scheme for persons with autism

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont announces a new government scheme that will help families with autistic children to set up a sensory room in their own homes. The initiative was launched by Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes and the wife of the Prime Minister, Lydia Abela.

The paper reports on the court ruling against Yorgen Fenech’s bail request. The magistrate disagreed with the defence that the businessman’s rights are being breached but reminded the prosecution that it is their duty to move the case forward without delay.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

