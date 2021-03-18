75% of positive cases are from UK variant – Malta News Briefing – 18 March 2021

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Updated 1250 – Covid-19 Update

The Health Department reported 243 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. 334 people recovered from the virus. The number of active cases has reached 3,034. 4,760 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 363, as Malta recorded two new deaths.

During her weekly briefing, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that 229 persons are currently hospitalised, 29 of which at Mater Dei’s Intensive Therapy Unit and 13 in the Infectious Diseases Unit. 87 other patients are also at Mater Dei.

The average age of infected persons stands at 39.4.

75% of positive cases are from UK variant, Prof Gauci said, recalling that this variant is more transmissible than the original virus.

Two injured, one dead as buildings collapse

A maintenance worker died after the ceiling of a public toilet in Gozo collapse. The police said the man was carrying out maintenance works this morning. An ambulance and rescuers from the civil protection department rushed to Dwejra but were unable to save the man from Xewkija. A magisterial inquiry is underway.



Meanwhile, in Malta, a man and a woman were injured after the ceiling in their Sliema

house collapsed. The two 75-year-olds got the fright of their lives as their ceiling collapsed at 4am. The

incident took place in St Paul Street. The man suffered a leg injury and the woman suffered an injury to her back.

Updated 0830 – Newspaper Review

Business Today reports on €185.2 million in revenues generated by GO last year, an increase of 4.2 percent over 2019. Pre-tax profit was down by 8.3 percent year-on-year, reaching €20.9 million in 2020.

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Mario Vella, Commissioner for Trade Relations with the UK. Vella said that the agreement between the EU and the UK provides a strong platform for both sides to strengthen their relationship.

The Times says that a new measure will limit gathering in private properties to two households. Explaining the move, the Public Health Superintendent said that the highest number of cases are coming from households.

The Independent reports that health authorities have banned any form of organised sport and competition. Some activities such as walking, running, fitness classes, and archery are permitted as long as social distancing rules are observed.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the Prime Minister has a responsibility to protect Malta’s reputation, urging him to take the necessary steps to verify claims about a Cabinet minister by self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat.

L-Orizzont follows a TV interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that all decisions related to the pandemic taken by the government were based on science. Abela said that all vaccine doses are being used.

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that, unless state witness Vince Muscat provides details, he will not act on his claims in court that a sitting minister was involved in a crime.

The Malta Business Weekly speaks to Luxfair Real Estate CEO Derrick Maguire about his experience since he moved to Malta in October. He said that the country has a unique way of doing business and that he sees opportunities ahead.

Business Today says that EU funds between 2014 and 2020 have generated over 1,900 jobs in Malta and contributed an estimated €662 million to the country’s GDP. A report published by the Malta Business Bureau found that most funding requests were accepted.

L-Orizzont reports on a meeting of the European Economic and Social Committee discussing the effects of migration on EU economies. A study presented in the meeting suggested that immigration could be part of a solution to aging European populations.

The Independent reports on proposals by the European Commission to issue digital Covid-19 certificates that would allow people to travel across borders. Travel will not be restricted to vaccinated people.

In-Nazzjon reports the death of four Covid-19 patients on Wednesday, raising the number to 361 since the start of the pandemic. The victims, a woman aged 84 and three men aged 62, 68, and 83, were all being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

L-Orizzont carries an interview with Theresann Azzopardi who lost her 70-year-old mother to Covid-19 and whose father is currently in intensive care. Azzopardi urged everyone to do their best to save lives.

Morning Briefing

Abela wont act on alleged crimes by sitting Minister unless name revealed

No action will be taken by PM Abela against crimes by sitting Minister alleged by Il-Koħħu unless he or she is identified.

Vincent Muscat, who has admitted murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, had testified on Tuesday that a sitting minister was involved in another “big job” that had taken place a number of years back, without naming the person or the crime.

In comments to the media yesterday afternoon. Abela said that he asked the police commissioner to establish the name of the person. “When asked by the commissioner about this, I am informed that the witness kept insisting that he wouldn’t say any names,” Abela said.“ When the witness reveals who he is referring to, I’ll be able to go through that exercise,” the PM added.

PN asks Govt to withdraw Interpretation Act amendments

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called on Government withdraw the bill amending the Interpretation Act, saying that it isn’t faithful towards the Constitution.

During his speech in Parliament yesterday , Grech argued that the bill takes away the individual’s right to a fair hearing and takes away from fundamental rights set int he Constitution.

“We’re not talking about damages but about punishment,” he said.

A number of consititutional experts, as well as the Chamber of Advocates have slammed the propsoed changes. The bill amending the Interpretation Act will allow administrative fines issued by regulatory entities to be interpreted as a criminal punishment. Government moved the Bill after failing to obtain a two-thirds approval for a direct amendment of the Constitution.

Covid-19 Update

211 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, with health authorities also giving notice of 193 recoveries. These cases were identified from 4,053 swab tests. During the previous 24 hours, three males, aged 83, 68 and 62 and a woman aged 84 died at Mater Dei while Covid-19 positive.

The active case tally has gone up to 3,127, out of a total of 27,272 cases.

Health services have so far administered 130,861 doses of anti-Covid vaccine, of which just under 41,000 were second doses.

