Malta News Briefing

Almost 48,000 Maltese are “materially deprived” – survey

More than 80,000 people in Malta cannot afford to face an unexpected financial expense and more than double that number are unable to pay for a one-week holiday away from home, a national annual survey of material deprivation has found.

The 2020 survey found that the rates of both material deprivation rose by 0.3 percentage points over the past year, with 8.7 per cent of Malta’s population – 43,733 people – classified that way.

Roughly one-third said they could not afford to go on a one-week holiday, while around 16.3 per cent said their household was not in a position to weather an unexpected financial expense, which the survey defines at an expense of €740 or more.

Government has highlighted a number of positive elements from the survey. In a statement, it said that the number of materially deprived persons has decreased in the longer run. In total, from 2013 to 2020, they decreased by 25,574 people when the rate was 10.2% at that time.

This means that the number of severely deprived people today is a third of what it was here in 2013, it said. On the other hand, the number of people materially deprived from 2013 to 2020 decreased by 38,520 people. At that time, 19.9% ​​of the population was materially deprived, while in 2020 it fell to 8.7%, a decrease of 12.2%. This is despite a marginal increase of 0.3% between 2019 and 2020, Government added.

MFSA appoints new administrator of Zenith Finance company

The Malta Financial Services Authority has announced the appointmetn of Hector J Spiteri as administrator of the Zenith Finance company to oversee the business operation and safeguard the assets of the company. MFSA stated that the decision was taken following the Court’s decree, when Stephen Paris was appointed to administer Zenith’s operation.

Zenith’s owners, Matthew Pace and Lorraine Falzon, were among eleven persons who were arraigned in Court last month on alleged money laundering charges, among others.

Non-essential shops re-open

Non-essential shops and services reopened after a seven-week shutdown in Malta on Monday as infection rates from the novel coronavirus fell and the Mediterranean island prepares for what it hopes will be a busy tourist season.

Clothes shops, hairdressers, florists and museums reopened as the number of new virus cases dropped to a daily average of 25 from a record 510 on March 10. The positivity rate from tests for the virus is at a low of 1.8%.

The country plans to fully reopen for tourism on June 1 and is holding talks with Britain – its biggest source of tourist arrivals – for seamless travel for those who are vaccinated or can show a negative test result before boarding a plane.

Covid-19 Update

15 new cases were reported on Monday, with 58 patients recovering. This lowers the case tally further, to 422. 1,449 swab tests were taken on Sunday.

No deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

