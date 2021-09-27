Malta News Briefing – 27 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Former PM Muscat welcomes calls for deeper Egrant probe

Former PM Joseph Muscat took again to social media to insist that he has nothing to hide from investigators looking to probe Egrant further. He was reacting to a report which called for further investigative steps be taken with regards to the elusive Panama company Egrant.

Muscat said that “neither myself, nor my wife or family have anything to do with Egrant or with any transaction, as already concluded by an independent inquiry,” he wrote. “Someone made us go through hell based on forged signatures, and we were proved right.” Egrant was set up by Nexia BT shortly after the 2013 election.

PM focuses on economy, finance in Sunday speech

Speaking on Sunday, PM Robert Abela dedicated large parts of his address to Labour supporters defending his Government’s economic and financial record, saying that in August the Government registered the highest financial income in history for this month: 180 million euro more than last year and 53 million euro more than for the August prior to the start of the pandemic. On the economy, Abela argued that the vouchers led to an increase in private consumption to pre-pandemic levels, adding that this record income indicates also that unemployment has dropped to its lowest rate in history. The Prime Minister also highlighted the success of the new issuance of government’s 62+ Savings Bond.

“Such schemes are from a government with a progressive economics policy, which we did not have under a PN administration. Just like they didn’t used to dream of increasing pensions like we do year on year.”

Family-friendly measures on top of PN priorities – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech promised that a new PN Government would support family-friendly measures, particularly by extending paternity leave so that fathers could support the mother in the first weeks of childbirth. Grech argued that the PN is not afraid to take action against those who have damaged the country. Like his counterpart, Grech dedicated ample time to economic proposals: “Unlike the PL, we trust and believe that our SMEs work and invest legally and sacrifice a lot of time and money. We want to encourage more of this,” said Grech, recalling his party’s pledge to increasing the salary for education sector employees, enabling farmers to buy their own land and increasing the VAT-exempt ceiling to €60,000 amongst others.

Covid-19 Update

13 new Covid-19 cases have been registered by the health authorities. 35 have made a recovery. This brings the number of active cases to 421. 18 are receiving treatment in hospital, with 4 in intensive care.