Malta News Briefing – 30 March 2021

Macbridge owner revealed, strengthens corruption link with China

A widening investigation into allegations of high-level corruption on the island of Malta, first levelled by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stretches to China and a $400 million investment into Europe by a Chinese state power company, an investigation by Reuters has found.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 as she investigated a web of companies that she believed were funneling bribes to Maltese politicians.

Now, Reuters and a consortium of journalists, including from The Times of Malta, have traced two firms involved in that web to relatives of a senior Chinese executive for Accenture, the global consultancy firm. The executive, 43-year-old Chen Cheng from Shanghai, negotiated investments on behalf of China’s state-owned Shanghai Electric Power in Malta and in another small European state, Montenegro, over the past decade, according to Maltese officials and official records.

OppoThe revelation of a Chinese connection potentially adds a new international dimension to a scandal that has rocked Malta’s government and last year led to the resignation of the prime minister. It also could figure in a series of Maltese official investigations into the events leading up to Caruana Galizia’s death. Meanwhile, former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi has denied any knowledge or relationship with Macbridge besides a professional relationship with Chen Cheng.

In a statement, the Daphne Caruana Galizia foundation said that new charges should be issued against Yorgen Fenech, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi. It stated that Chen Cheng should be extradited to Malta to face justice and that action should be taken against the company that employs Cheng – Accenture. The foundation requested authorities to investigate the role that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had in the agreement with Shanghai Electric Power and the Montenegro project.

Bernard Grech calls on PM to scrap Electrogas deal

Opposition and Nationalist Party leader, Bernard Grech called on PM Robert Abela to shoulder political responsibility and immediately withdraw from the Electrogas agreement and start investigating all the projects made by Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

The PN Leader stated that this news confirms what he described as corruption at the Government’s highest level and stressed that the institutions are not working, as it was journalists who revealed these details. Dr Grech added that this news confirms that from Macbridge, Schembri and Mizzi were to receive millions of euro.

He added that today’s events confirm that our country needs a new page, and this can only be provided by the Nationalist Party.

Covid-19 Update

The number of active cases in Malta continued to decrease, and now stands at 1132 on Monday. Health authorities reported 63 new cases of coronavirus, with 332 new recoveries. These were identified through 2,101 swab tests.

During the last 24 hours, a 73-year-old man passed away while Covid-19 positive.

