Malta News Briefing – Friday 1 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Review

Malta moved to green list by ECDC

Malta was ‘promoted’ in the EU’s travel green list after spending the summer months on the red and orange lists.

Malta was struck off the list on July 12, when it was classified as red after a spike in COVID-19 case. Malta’s two-week case notification rate currently stands at just over 60, while the island’s positivity rate is around 0.89.

Yacht Lift inaugurated in Ta’ Xbiex

With an investment of €3 million, Yacht Lift Malta Ltd, the first operator of floating boat lifts in the Mediterranean, has built a new yacht lift in Ta’ Xbiex that will be offering an environmentally friendly, efficient and bespoke concept of boat servicing and maintenance. This yacht lift gives boat owners the option of taking up their vessel at sea instead of on land, saving time and money, whilst also reducing waiting times. Its innovative system offers the latest technology in yacht lifting systems by putting the least amount of stress on the boat’s hull, as the vessel is raised by the keel instead of straps. Furthermore, the yacht lift leaves no pressure on vessels and therefore prevents any damage from occurring.​

​Unemployment rate stable

The unemployment rate for August 2021 stood at 3.2%, remaining stable when compared with the previous

month and dropping by 1.7% from August 2020. During August 2021, the number of unemployed persons was 8,915, with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,750, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 6,165.

In August 2021, the unemployment rate for males was 3.8 per cent, while the rate for females stood at 2.4%. Both males and female unemployment rates remained unchanged when compared with July 2021 estimate. The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 10.8%, while the rate for those between 25 and 74 years old stood at 2.4%.

Covid-19 Update: 22 new cases and 27 new recoveries were reported on Thursday. 9 patients are

currently being treated in Mater Dei, 2 of whom are in the ITU.

CDE News