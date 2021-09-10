Malta News Briefing – Friday 10 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

18 months to get off grey-list – FIAU

The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) is aiming to get Malta off the grey list in 18 months, or less.

Kenneth Farrugia, Director General of FIAU, who was speaking on the national broadcaster, made this commitment, but cautioned that this was no easy task considering that all recommendations had to be implemented to achieve such a result.

Soft loan scheme launched

In a bid to further support the manufacturing and services industry to invest in projects that will help them further expand their business, Malta Enterprise will be relaunching the ‘soft loan’ scheme. The Soft Loan scheme will allow businesses to benefit from a maximum loan of €1 million, to implement projects over 18 months, where Malta Enterprise will be covering up to 75% of the expenses. The other part of the investment can be covered either through the company reserves or a loan from commercial banks.

Malta Enterprise will be assisting those businesses who want to invest in new products or tap into international markets or who want to improve their digital performance. Other projects include waste reduction, efficient use of water and other projects related to sustainable operations.

Man shot in Naxxar

A 55-year-old man from Naxxar was shot during an argument in Iklin on Thursday. The man, who has been hospitalised, appears to be the victim of an argument which developed after a car crash. He was shot in the shoulder – with the aggressor, a 24-year old, being arrested.

The incident took place shortly before 4pm on Triq il-Wied, the main road in the town.

The police said an argument developed after a car crash and the victim was shot three times. He was found several metres down the road from where the two cars – a Toyota Tercel and a Peugeot 208 – had collided.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is overseeing the inquiry on the case.

Covid-19 Update: There were 30 new cases and 28 new recoveries. 32 patients are currently being treated in Mater Dei, 3 of whom are in the ITU. Active cases stand at 745.

CDE News