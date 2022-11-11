Malta News Briefing – Friday 11 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Abela defends non-suspension of Gozo officials charged with involuntary homicide

Prime Minister Robert Abela has defending Gozo ministry’s decision not to suspend three officials who are facing charges of involuntary homicide. He argued that public service rules do not impose suspension when judicial procedures are pending, while insisting that the homicide charges refer to an involuntary nature. PN’s spokesperson for Gozo Alex Borg earlier on Thursday called on Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri to “let the courts do their job without any pressure”. He also said someone must take responsibility for the incident. (Times of Malta)

Justice Minister defends AG office despite prosecution failures

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has lent his support to the office of the Attorney General despite a number of episodes were alleged wrongdoers were let off the hook due to poor prosecution. Asked whether he thought it tolerable that persons accused of serious crimes were being regularly acquitted due to prosecutorial gaffes, Attard pointed to the successful conviction of two men who admitted to carrying out the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Malta’s removal from the FATF greylist. “Let us appreciate that this is the same office which ensured justice was served in the case of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia,” Attard said. (Maltatoday)

12 new collective agreements signed in past months

In the background of more collective agreements being signed every month, the Head of the Public Service, Tony Sultana, met with unions’ representatives for a dialogue meeting, aimed at improving relations with the workers’ representatives, and strengthening the negotiation process. The principal permanent secretary said that in the past five months, 12 new collective agreements were signed, and that in the same period, the Public Service sat down with every union.“We are giving this importance to this aspect because these collective agreements not only improve the worker’s conditions, but also incentivise and assist the employee to improve his skills, and facilitate career progress”, said Mr Sultana. (DOI)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first