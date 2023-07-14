Malta News Briefing – Friday 14 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM promises to publish magisterial inquiry in Jean Paul Sofia’s death

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to request a copy of the magisterial inquiry into the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia and, once concluded, to make it available to the public. During an interview on Thursday, Abela reiterated his stance against a public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death, emphasizing that only a magisterial inquiry possesses the necessary means to ensure justice is served. “There is a single investigation that will lead to complete justice, and that is the magisterial inquiry. The inquiry has all the necessary tools to identify those responsible for the incident,” stated Abela. (Maltatoday)

PA approves new 5-star hotel above Fort Cambridge

The planning board of the Planning Authority has granted approval for the construction of a new 5-star hotel that will prominently stand above the Fort Cambridge barracks in Tigne, Sliema. According to a statement issued by the Planning Authority, the decision was made after extensive deliberations centered around the preservation of the 19th-century building, which historically served as the officers’ mess and quarters for the British Army. The building possesses a quadrangle layout, featuring an enclosed internal courtyard, while its façade exhibits neo-classical elements like colonnades and arches. Initially, the development plan involved the demolition of the internal structure, the southwest façade, and the courtyard façade. However, modifications were made following discussions and consultations with various organizations and stakeholders. (Times of Malta)

Man detained after EUR60k drug find

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and detained in custody on charges of drug trafficking after a police raid uncovered illicit drugs valued at approximately €60,000 in his residence in Pietà. According to the Malta Police Force, they received information regarding the suspect’s involvement in illegal drug activities, prompting them to surround his residence around noon on Wednesday. Upon realising that the authorities were closing in on him, the man attempted to flee and was observed discarding items onto the road. Law enforcement successfully apprehended the suspect and discovered a bag in his possession containing roughly one kilogram of cocaine, along with a small quantity of heroin. (Newsbook)

