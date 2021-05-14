Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Medical bodies say cannabis affects brain maturation negatively

A number of medical organisations said that cannabis can affect brain maturation in a negative way. Regular cannabis use in youth and young adults, it said, can affect aspects of cognition, including attention, memory, processing speed, and overall intelligence. In a position paper, the Maltese Association of Psychiatry (MAP) warned that early regular use is associated with symptoms of psychosis and bipolar disorder in younger people.

However, the organisatons welcomed the government’s commitment to direct users to treatment rather than criminal justice.

In a separate statement, the Malta Association of Family Therapy and Systemic Practice stressed the importance of a distinction between medicinal and recreational use of cannabis saying that while medical use relied on professional assessment and monitoring, recreational use is unrestrained.

Govt left no one alone during pandemic – Abela

PM Robert Abela rejected claims that Government had run out of money, sayng that, to the contrary, in recent months has worked responsibly. Speaking on ONE Radio, the PM looked at a recent report by the European Commisson which estimates how this year the Maltese economy will grow by 4.6%, a which is substantially higher than forecasts made late last year.

The Prime Minister attributed this forecast to the decisions based on good governance taken by the Government and from the point of view of health, the strong vaccination rate. He recalled that the administration of more than 400,000 doses had now been exceeded.

Abela added that the Government had not chosen a policy of austerity and had not left the people to fend for themselves. “Prudence had dictated this Government did not leave anyone on their own, but rather, it had invested strongly in people”, he concluded.

Covid-19 Update

Just 4 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday while no new deaths were recorded. A total of 1,996 swab tests were carried out yesterday. 7 persons recovered, with the active case tally going down to 189. Authorities said that Malta’s Covid-19 infection rate is now the second lowest in Europe.

