Malta News Briefing – Friday 16 December 2022

Morning Briefing

Three Gozo Ministry officials charged with involuntary homicide

Three Gozo Ministry officials were charged with the involuntary homicide of Carmel Attard, who died after the ceiling of a public toilet collapsed on him while he was working in March 2021.Joseph Cutajar, 44, Vicky Xuereb, 44, and Joseph Xuereb, 55 were arraigned in front of Magistrate Leonard Caruana at the Gozo court, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. All three defendant had been interviewed during the course of the investigation and voluntarily signed the statements they had given to the police. (Times of Malta)

PM Abela says EP leadership acted too quickly on Qatar scandal

Prime Minister Robert Abela has criticised the European Parliament’s top leadership for reaching premature conclusions on allegations of bribery of MEPs by Qatar. In an indirect reference to EP President Roberta Metsola, the Prime Minister told TVM at the EU-ASEAN Summit on Thursday that the EP’s top leadership acted “too quickly”. The European Parliament decided on Thursday to suspend all work on legislative files relating to Qatar, particularly concerning visa liberalisation and the EU aviation agreement with Qatar, as well as all planned visits. (Newsbook)

PN presents proposals on local council reform

The Nationalist Party has said that in recent years people have lost confidence in Local Governments because residents were not receiving basic and essential services that they use on a daily basis and were being deprived of the provision of these services. As a result, the Nationalist Party has come up with a number of proposals in a document styled ‘True Local Government’, which is based on decentralization. The party said that the 46 proposals are studied and explained in detail. In a statement it was said that the choice of this theme is a response to the Government’s policy which he said is reducing the responsibilities of the Local Councils. (TVM)

