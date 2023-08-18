Malta News Briefing – Friday 18 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Iosif Galea charged with financial crime after extradition from Germany

Gaming consultant Iosif Galea, who was extradited from Germany, made a court appearance on Thursday to face allegations related to financial crime and the misuse of electronic equipment. Galea, 42, had been sought by German authorities in connection with tax evasion back in 2021. He was apprehended last year while vacationing in Italy, where he was accompanied by a group that included former prime minister Joseph Muscat. During his court appearance, Galea entered a plea of not guilty to a series of charges, which encompass money laundering, financial crimes committed as a public official, and the misuse of electronic equipment. He has been detained in custody pending further legal proceedings. In prior media reports, it was indicated that Galea was the subject of a warrant in Malta, related to an alleged scheme involving leaked information from the gaming regulatory body. (Times of Malta)

No misuse of official vehicle by Bonnett, but Standards czar calls for caution

Joseph Azzopardi, the Standards Commissioner call for increase caution in the use of official vehicles by members of the Cabinet. However, he has rejected allegations of misuse against Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett. In a decision conveyed today, Azzopardi declared that the Parliamentary Secretary responsible for EU Funds did not violate regulations when he employed his official car for a vacation in Sicily. Consequently, the inquiry into this matter has been concluded. Nevertheless, the Standards Commissioner highlighted the need for ministers, parliamentary secretaries, and public officials to remain cognizant of public perception. In the absence of formal guidelines, he suggested adopting an ethically considerate stance. (Maltatoday)

Vulnerable families to receive extra COLA payment this week

Vulnerable families will be receiving an additional Cost of Living Allowance payment at the end of the week in order to supplement their income, the Social Affairs Ministry said. The Ministry said that this is part of the implementation of a Budget measure in order to help families have additional help over and above the COLA which is announced each year. The payment will be worth €2.7 million, with the government saying that this means that it has invested € 19.4 million in additional help to combat cost of living. (TVM)

