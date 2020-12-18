Malta News Briefing – Friday 18 December

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Vaccination programme to start two days after Christmas

Malta start vaccinating its population against COVID-19 from December 27, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

The start date was announced earlier by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

“It’s Europe’s moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU,” she tweeted.

Government had already announced that it will vaccinate first the most vulnerable groups, namely health care workers, people living or working in nursing homes and people aged 85 years and over.

ECJ Advocate General founds no breach in judiciary appointments

The Advocate General of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has found that Malta was not in breach of any rules with respect to the way members of the judiciary are appointed. In a report, Advocate General Gerard Hogan said that European law does not preclude the Constitution from empowering any member of the executive, such as the Prime Minister, to play a role in the process of appointing members of the judiciary.

Hogan was reporting after NGO Repubblika instituted a case in the European Court to see if the current system of appointments to the judiciary violated the European Union Treaty or breached Fundamental Human Rights.

Government welcomed the decision, saying that “Malta is a country where the principles of the rule of law are exercised in practice”. However, it expressed committment to further reforms to strengthen the rule of law and good governance.

Covid-19 Update

60 new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, as Health authorities announced two patients died and 154 patients recovered

The new cases and recoveries mean there were 1,623 active cases. Thursday’s new cases were detected from 2,637 swabs carried out over the previous 24 hours. This means that 2.28% of tests administered that day were positive.

