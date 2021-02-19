Malta News Briefing – Friday 19 February 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0840 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that the developers’ association is looking to appoint a representative on the board of the proposed Building and Construction Authority, leading environmentalists to raise concerns about possible conflict of interest.

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government will take a cautious approach to reverse Covid-19 measures. He signalled that safety precautions will likely remain in place in March.

L-Orizzont speaks with Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Roderick Galdes who said that the government is considering different solutions to address issues surrounding the pre-1995 rentals policy.

In-Nazzjon leads with the announcement of a new energy policy by the PN on Thursday. The party said its proposals would reduce prices, increase incentives for cleaner energy, and generate more green jobs.

The Independent covers a PN presentation on a new vision for energy based on six areas of development ranging from cheaper supply and electrification of transport to the construction of hydrogen-ready infrastructure.

L-Orizzont reports that the government will present a white paper on the cultivation of cannabis at home. Announcing the proposals, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that new legislation would raise the maximum limit permitted for personal use.

The Times quotes study findings by an EU agency showing that only one in ten Maltese people would intervene to help a victim of intimate-partner violence, the lowest rate in Europe where the average stands at nearly 20 percent.

L-Orizzont reports on a study by Unicef among children fleeing their countries in Africa. The extensive research surveyed over 1,600 minors from four different countries and is expected to be published in the next months.

Morning Briefing

Maltese businesses positive about recovery, cautious on cashflow

Half of Maltese businesses are expecting positive change in the first six months of this year while a further 34% believing it will take 12. Entrepreneurs are generally cautious about their cash flow situation and will refrain from significant investment and recruitment initially until profitability follows revenue growth. This index is a proven trend predictor and in other countries, an early indicator of upcoming economic change.

Malta Chamber president David Xuereb said the CEOs and business owners’ views are crucial, especially as the business community plans for the future while trying to “swim through the COVID-19 experience”.

Wage supplement to be extended

PM Robert Abela said today that Government is planning to extend the COVID-19 wage supplement beyond March and will be consulting with social partners accordingly. The Scheme has already been extended a number of times. Until last year, it was paid out indiscriminately to certain business categories, before eventually being reformed to reflect losses suffered by businesses as a result of the pandemic.

Abela argued that now that the country was on the path to economic recovery, it would not make sense to withdraw support to enterprise.

New Midi plan for Manoel Island

MIDI has presented a new masterplan to the Planning Authority for the development and restoration of Manoel Island. In the new plan, MIDI has discarded the original proposal to reclaim land on the sea area immediately in front of the Gzira promenade, whilst public spaces will be increased. The project’s height will also be decreased, with development covering 10% of the land.

In this project, Midi said it will invest over 200 million euro.

The Authority’s Board last week suspended all works on the Manoel Island project. MIDI Chief Executive Mark Portelli stated that the need for changes to the masterplan resulted during a process of investigation under the supervision of an independent archaeologist approved by the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, and the project will include the archaeological remains discovered on site.

Covid-19 update

The Health Department reported 163 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 156 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2,429. 3,209 swab tests were

carried out in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 301.

