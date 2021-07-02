Malta News Briefing – Friday 2 July 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0850 – Newspaper Review

L-Orizzont reports that two architects have been found guilty of the involuntary murder of Miriam Pace who died when her house collapsed in March last year. Magistrate Joseph Mifsud handed the pair 880 hours of community work and an €18,000 fine.

The Times quotes the widower of Miriam Pace that the sentence given to the architects found guilty of causing her death was “too lenient”. He said that he expected a tougher community sentence.

The Independent quotes from a Magistrate’s judgement which said that the Courts are not competent to assess the contribution of the state in a construction accident that claimed the life of a neighbour but said that authorities should not be afraid of building contractors.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech that the economic recovery plan does not satisfy the country’s needs and urged the government to launch a two-week consultation process to review its proposals.

The Times says that migrant rescue NGOs released footage from an aircraft showing Libyan coastguard officers shooting at and trying to ram into a boat carrying 45 asylum seekers. The organisation said the incident happened on Wednesday in Malta’s search and rescue area.

The Independent reports that Malta is now accepting the UK digital vaccine certificates generated by the NHS app. The Health Ministry said that airlines and health officials will be able to authenticate the certificates using a purposely developed verifier app.

L-Orizzont says that the recovery fund will invest in the environment, digitalisation, education, health, and governance. Presenting the plan in parliament, junior minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the government set high goals for itself in these areas.

In-Nazzjon reports on the official presentation of the Premier League trophy to winners Ħamrun Spartans at the Tedesco Stadium on Thursday. This was the eighth time the club has been crowned champions.

Morning Briefing

No justice in this world – Carmel Pace

Carmel Pace, widower of Miriam Pace who died in a house collapse related to construction work said that the sentence giving 880 hours of community work to two architects was too lenient. “All I can say is that there’s no justice in this world, there’s only justice when we move on to the next world. Nothing can bring Miriam back and this is a scar my two children and I have to carry all our lives”, Mr Pace argued. While insisting that the family was not seeking a prison term for the two architects, Pace said he felt there was no justice in this world.

Malta to accept UK digital app certificate

Malta will be accepting the digital app version of the UK NHS vaccine certificate, Government said. “This update came following the creation of a verifier app, created by the Maltese Authorities, which allows airlines and health officials to verify the authenticity of the UK digital certificate presented by tourists before entering Malta. People coming from the United Kingdom will only be allowed to enter Malta upon the presentation of a vaccine certificate recognized by the Superintendent for Public Health.”

Covid-19 Update: Four new cases were reported on Thursday. Three people recovered as 2,528 swab tests were taken. Malta’s active cases stand at 46.