Malta News Briefing – Friday 20 November

Covid-19 Update

Two more men died of Covid-19, health authorities announced in the now-daily evening update. The first case concerned a man, who at 75, was diagnosed on November 2 and died late on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Long-term Care Facility. The second case involved another man, who at 73, was diagnosed on November 11 and died on Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The number of deaths now reached 106 from 45 a month ago.

Edward Scicluna proposed as new CBM Governor

The Government of Malta announced that Dr Mario Vella is to be appointed Special Commissioner for Economic, Financial and Trade Relations with the United Kingdom. This in view of the fact that, on 1st January 2021, the transitional period of Brexit will come to an end. New regulations will come into force in different sectors which will have a significant impact on our country.

Following approval by the European Central Bank for this appointment, Dr Vella will resign as Governor of the Central Bank with effect from 31st December 2020. As a result of this decision, the Government is proposing to the European Central Bank that Professor Edward Scicluna be appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Malta.

In order to be able to start this process, Prof Scicluna will resign as Minister of Finance in the coming days, and as a member of the Maltese Parliament by the end of the year.

PN to reprimand Azzopardi on Tel Aviv stay

The PN’s Discipinary Commission concluded that the Party’s Spokesperson for Justice, Jason Azzopardi, broke ethics rules when accepting payment of a hotel stay from Raymond Fenech of the Tumas Group in March 2017.

It however arguedthat said that without in any way condoning the breach of ethics, it had no doubt that the gift, consisting in a three-night stay at the Hilton in Tel Aviv did not influence Azzopardi in his role, including the cause he has taken up against the institutionalisation of criminality and corruption even when the target of his criticism were and still are the members of the Tumas Group.

The commission therefore recommended to the PN Administrative Council that Azzopardi be reprimanded. Later, The council in a statement said it agreed with the recommendation.

Malta to fight EU investigation on passport scheme

Malta is prepared to defend at the European Court of Justice to defend a the so-called citizenship-by-investment scheme.

Government Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said that Malta stands its ground against the infringement proceedings and will take all legal paths to defend its name on the matter.

“Malta is willing to take all legal paths to ensure nationality and citizenship remain a member state’s competence, and will defend this position even if the case is taken to the ECJ,” Muscat said.

Despite this challenge, Muscat confirmed that hat the publication of new regulations on Friday should address the commission’s concerns. It is understood that under new rules, the names of those who lose their Maltese citizenship will start being published along with those who get a Maltese passport.

CDE News

