Malta News Briefing – Friday 24 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM condemns Delia threats

The Prime Minister through his spokesperson condemened threats towards blogger Manuel Delia who has earlier this week announced that he would be leaving the country to ensure his and his family’s safety. PM Abela “not only condemns any form of threats but is also actively working and consulting on changes that will give more protection to journalists”, the spokesperson said.

It is understood that Abela asked the police commissioner “to ensure that the necessary measures relative to Mr Delia and his family’s safety are taken”.

“The Office of the Prime Minister was informed that the Malta Police was already in contact with Mr Delia and that necessary investigations and actions had already been initiated prior to the most recent assertions.”

UoM to offer both physical and remote classes

University students will be returning to their classrooms on Monday 27 September as the academic year 2021-22 commences, the University of Malta confirmed in a statement. New students will enjoy the traditional Freshers’ Week organised by KSU on the quadrangle with lectures then starting on Monday 11 October. An opening ceremony to herald the new academic year will be held on Monday 4 October. The University however said that some Faculties having hundreds of students enrolled in their programmes of study, will have to work with the P-R mode (Physical-Remote) which will allow large classes to be split into manageable sub-groups so that in a given week, a group will attend lectures on campus while the rest will follow proceedings remotely.

Covid-19 Update: There were 12 new cases and 47 new recoveries on Thursday. 15 patients are =currently being treated in Mater Dei, 4 of whom are in the ITU. Active cases have dropped to 488.

CDE News