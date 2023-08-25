Malta News Briefing – Friday 25 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Waterpolo official suspended for two years after making threats to doping official

A waterpolo official has been banned from aquatic sports activities for two years after making threats to an anti-doping official, stating he would report the official to the sports minister and facilitate his superior’s transfer. Rainer Scerri, associated with Neptunes water polo club and a Labour activist, was also fined €100 by the Aquatic Sports Association (ASA) due to his repeat offense. While Scerri initially faced a five-year suspension from ASA activities, two years of the penalty will be immediately enforced, with the remaining three years held in abeyance. Disciplinary commissioner Adrian Camilleri deemed the official’s behaviour “wholly inappropriate.” (Times of Malta)

Three major applications for Ħandaq development

Three planning applications to construct warehouses and workshops on over 23,000 square meters of Qormi farmland in Tal-Ħandaq have been submitted. These proposals align with the local plans sanctioned in 2006. The most substantial application, spanning more than 15,500 square meters, was filed by Michael Stivala, the President of the Malta Developers Association. The other applications are from Colinrose Ltd, led by Ray Formosa, and Ciantar C&F Limited, managed by Darren Ciantar. Stivala also provided photomontages, including aerial perspectives of the proposed industrial development, and received approval from the Planning Authority’s advisory committee for design matters. (Maltatoday)

PN asks for NAO investigation into film rebate

The Opposition has formally requested a probe by the National Audit Office into the financial handouts given to blockbuster films to help fund their foreign crew and recoup expenses made in hiring of equipment. Figures published on the European Commission’s State aid website show that between 2019 and August 2023 the Malta Film Commission granted, or has committed to give, over €142 million to film and TV series productions shot in Malta. Reports indicate that€136,793,533 in taxpayers’ money being handed out to companies registered abroad. (Newsbook)

