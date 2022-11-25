Malta News Briefing – Friday 25 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Info on previous cases of domestic violence to be made available

Individuals will be able to seek information from the police on whether their partner has any pending or previous cases of domestic violence, the government is proposing. Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said an individual in a relationship suspecting something wrong about their partner’s behaviour will be able to file a request with the Victim Support Agency. She was speaking on Thursday evening at the launch the 16-day domestic violence campaign led by the Commission on Gender-based Violence and Domestic Abuse. (Maltatoday)

Appeal against Magistrate Lia to be heard urgently, Court rules

Malta’s Constitutional Court has ordered that rule of law NGO Repubblika’s constitutional appeal regarding Magistrate Nadine Lia should be heard urgently, in a judgment on Thursday. The Court also ordered that until the case is decided, the challenge proceedings against the Police Commissioner will be suspended and for the time being will not be heard before another magistrate. (Newsbook)

Malta opposes proposal to cap gas prices

Malta is one of four nations, together with Greece, Poland and Belgium who are reported to have dismissed a proposal to cap gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) as the bloc’s 27 energy ministers met on Thursday to discuss more ways to bring down energy costs. Malta expressed disagreement proposed price ceiling, with its energy and environment minister Miriam Dalli saying the strict conditions needed for the mechanism to kick in made it “next to impossible”. (Reuters)

