Malta News Briefing – Friday 26 February 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Chris Cardona implicated in aborted Caruana Galizia assassination attempt – reports

Chris Cardona has been implicated by Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, in an an aborted 2015 plot to kill journalist

Daphne Caruana Galizia and linked to the alleged hitmen in the year she was assassinated. This was revealed in an exclusive story carried by the Times of Malta in print today.

The former Labour Deputy Leader, described the claims as “pure evil fiction” and categorically denied such links.

It is reported that Muscat, as part of a plea deal in the context of the Caruana Galizia and Vince Chircop murders, revealed to authorities that Cardona was behind an approach to the Degiorgio brothers in 2015, settling on a price of €150,000 to kill the journalist. This plan, however, failed to materialise and no money was ever paid.

Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar resigns

Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar has tendered her resignation pending an investigation. She announced the move on Facebook, while denying all claims. She said she is doing so “out of respect for the Labour Party.” She had been facing pressure intense scrutiny for her alleged links with Yorgen Fenech, including media reports that she had had benefited from an undeclared property deal involving the Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder suspect.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he “welcomed the resignation, pending the outcome of the investigation”. He thanked her for “putting the interests of the government and the country before her personal interests”.

Bernard Grech claims Opposition, Civil Society credit in Caruana Galizia developments

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said the developments in recent days in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia were a result of pressure exerted from the Opposition and Civil Society. Addressing a press conference at the Party HQ, while expressing solidarity with the relatives of the murdered journalist, Grech said that she was killed due to an atmosphere of impunity created by the previous administration, of which Robert Abela was a part.

The Leader of the Opposition added that there seemed to be a rush for Prime Minister Robert Abela to declare the case closed, and said that the case will be closed only when true justice is served to all those involved in the murder.

Covid-19 update

The Health Department reported 192 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours,

with 185 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2,508. 3,473 swab tests were

carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 311. In the past 24 hours,

an 83-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman died.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...