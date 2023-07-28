Malta News Briefing – Friday 28 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PA withdraws permit for Villa Rosa mega-development

The Planning Authority has withdrawn the demolition permit for the Villa Rosa mega-development due to an issue with the site notice placement. The site notice, which advertised the proposed development by Garnet Investments Ltd for a tourism complex, was found to be improperly affixed in the Cresta Quay area of the site. The ambitious development plan includes three large towers, with two towers reaching 27 storeys and the third tower consisting of 34 storeys, transforming the sprawling site into a tourism hub. An EIA into the mega-development that is set to take up much of the shorefront property around St George’s Bay found it would have a major impact on the environment as well as the air quality, both during its construction as well as its operation. (Times of Malta)

Enemalta says cooler temperatures facilitating repairs

Enemalta said Thursday it is speeding up its repair works, as the number of faults on new high-voltage underground cables has decreased. The heatwave started subsiding on Wednesday, as cooler temperatures saw a lower number of new network difficulties and improved response times. As more repaired cables are energised, Enemalta continues to re-establish the network’s flexibility and resilience. The repairs are giving the Company’s Network Control Centre the required alternative connections to restore supply to customers impacted by new network difficulties in less time. (The Malta Independent)

Illegal hunting fines should be proportionate, FKNK says

The FKNK federation of hunters and trappers is urging lawmakers to introduce amendments to ensure that penalties and fines for illegal hunting and trapping are “proportionate.” While the federation’s statement calls for proportionate punishments, it clarifies that it does not consider the existing penalties to be too lenient. The FKNK referred to several articles published in local media recently, which, according to them, indicated a lack of proportionality in the fines and punishments imposed on hunters and trappers. While condemning any illegal activities that harm the natural environment and its conservation, the FKNK also points out that each case should be evaluated based on its social impact and seriousness. The federation stresses the importance of striking a balance in the penalties and fines imposed for illegal hunting and trapping. (Newsbook)

