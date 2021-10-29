Malta News Briefing – Friday 29 October 2021

Reading Time: 1 minute

Morning Briefing

PM Abela describes ONE’s singling out of journalist at Repubblika protest as ‘unacceptable’

PM Robert Abela has described as ‘unacceptable’ a report by ONE presenter Karl Stagno Navarra which had singled out Lovin Malta Tim Diacono while reporting on a Repubblika protest which is being held in front of the Police HQ, during which the NGO is calling for action against former Labour Minister Konrad Mizzi. A spokesperson for the OPM told The Times of Malta that the Prime Minister “condemned any comment that may hinder journalists whilst carrying out their job”. He added that “singling out Mr Diacono while doing his job is unacceptable”. Similar sentiments were echoed by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, herself a formal journalist, who insisted that journalists should be allowed to work with “serenity”.

Meanwhile, addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, Repubblika President Robert Aquilina stated that the end of the three day sit-in is not the end of the protest against the mentality of impunity which is being allowed to function by police commissioner Angelo Gafa and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Stagno Navarra said that “I did my duty as a journalist and made my observations. “I can’t accept people branding me as inciting hate or violence for the comments I made. That was never my intention.”(Times/Independent)

Court finds no breach in Degiorgios pre-trial detention

Covid-19 Update: Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday and 11 virus patients were receiving hospital treatment, including four in intensive care, the health authorities said.