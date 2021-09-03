Booster jabs to elderly to be given shortly / Malta News Briefing – Friday 3 September 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0838 – Newspaper Review

The Times reports that the police have pressed charges against the former head of legal at Pilatus Bank, Claude-Anne Sant Fournier, who also served as money laundering reporting officer. A magisterial inquiry recommends criminal action against eight other officers.

The Independent says that the court has granted bail to the former top legal official at Pilatus Bank, charged with money laundering offences. Bail was granted against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €40,000.

In-Nazzjon says that Pilatus Bank has been formally charged with money laundering activities following a magisterial inquiry into the bank’s operations. The court ordered the bank’s assets to be frozen.

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne that booster jabs for the Covid-19 vaccines for elderly people in nursing homes will be administered earlier after separate clusters reported positive in two homes.

In-Nazzjon announces a new campaign unveiled by the Nationalist Party ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. During a press conference, PN secretary General Michael Piccinino launched a new website for the party.

The Times says that standing events are to be permitted again from Monday for up to 100 vaccinated attendees who must wear a mask. The government is planning pilot projects for larger events with fewer restrictions.

The Independent reports that people over 70 living in the community will be offered Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from October. Health authorities are assessing the situation before extending the programme to the rest of the population.

L-Orizzont follows an EU summit on the situation in Afghanistan. Foreign Affairs ministers agreed that the bloc should help those who worked with member states in the last 20 years but did not mention issuing humanitarian visas.

Morning Briefing

Charges brought against Pilatus Bank and former official

Claude-Ann Sant Fournier, formerly Pilatus Bank’ Money Laundering Reporting Officer, as well as the Bank itsef, were charged with money laundering offences. Inspector Pauline Bonello said that Sant Fournier was arrested earlier this year but refused to answer any questions. After a request by the defence lawyer Stefano Filletti, Magistrate Joe Mifsud granted Sant Fournier bail, in consideration that she is a mother of minors. Pilatus Bank was fined a record €5 million by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) earlier this week.

PN launches new site

The Nationalist Party launched a new and improved website focusing on a Be the Change (Kun il-Bidla) campaign.

PN general council president Mark Anthony Sammut said the website (kunilbidla.org) was a “massive upgrade” that would be constantly updated with interactive new features.

Record year for recycling

Estimates available to date show that for 2021 around 18,000 tonnes of good quality material will be recycled and returned to the economy. In a statement, Government said that such an achievement is even more impressive when one considers that the €500 million investment in the new ECOHIVE project has not yet started to bear fruit. In terms of the main streams of recyclables, these figures translate into around 5,500 tonnes of cardboard and paper; 3,500 tonnes of metal; 7,000 tonnes of glass; and 2,000 tonnes of plastic.

Covid-19 Update

There were 75 new cases registered in the past 24 hours. Malta registered 54 recoveries as active cases stood at 704. 3,709 swab tests were taken. A total of 34 Covid positive patients were currently being treated at Mater Dei hospital, 2 of whom are in the ITU.