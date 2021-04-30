Living wage study launched – Malta News Briefing – Friday 30 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Newspaper Review

The Times says that the members of the Moneyval committee approved the final report on Malta on Thursday. The document is expected to be published in summer, but it is understood that it endorses the country’s anti-money laundering efforts.

L-Orizzont announces the launch of a study to define and calculate the living wage for different family units. The research is being commissioned jointly by the General Workers Union, the Alliance Against Poverty, and Moviment Graffitti.

The Independent says that the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion urging Malta to investigate all allegations of fraud and corruption, particularly at high levels of power.

In-Nazzjon covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the staff and management of the Westin Dragonara Resort. Grech said that the party’s strategy for tourism aims to provide opportunities for operators in the sector to invest further.

L-Orizzont reports that the managing director of Allied Group, Michel Rizzo, and the former financial controller of the company, Claude Licari, have been charged with fraud and money laundering.

The Independent quotes state witness Melvin Theuma who told the court on Thursday that, as far as he is concerned, Yorgen Fenech is the only mastermind behind the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Times reports that Tumas Gaming Group has been fined €233,000 after an investigation by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit found that the companies within the group breached money laundering regulations.

In-Nazzjon carries a statement by the PN calling for an investigation into all major contracts awarded by the Labour government. Reacting to the Auditor General’s report on St Vincent de Paul Residence, the party said that all deals by the current administration are suspect.

Morning Briefing

Malta passes Moneyval test, awaits FATF review

Malta’s anti-money laundering structures and processes have been given the thumbs up by the the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering expert committee, known as Moneyval, in a vote in Strasbourg yesterday. Malta had been placed under additional scrutiny after failiny an earlier review in 2019, forcing Government to implement a significant number of reforms, in key authorities such as the FIAU, MFSA and Economic Crimes Unit.

However, the decision on whether Malta would eventually be grey-listed will be taken by the Financial Action Task Force, with a final visit expected next month.

Tumas gaming fined for money laundering breaches

Casino operator Tumas Gaming has fined €233,000 an investigation by the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit found it had failed to implement measures to address major threats to their money laundering supervision.

The FIAU reported that Tumas Gaming Limited had breached money laundering regulations by, among others, failing to conduct proper risk assessments of the risks it was exposed to, particularly in relation to its players.

Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 cases reached 27 today, with 31 new recoveries

The number of active cases has gone down to 370. A total of 2,040 swab tests were taken the day before. No new deaths were registered for the fourth consecutive day.

