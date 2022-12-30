Malta News Briefing – Friday 30 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

St Paul’s Bay Council threatens to block access to BCRS machines

The St Paul’s Bay council has warned it will block access to BCRS machines in the locality if people continue dumping rubbish around them and if the operator fails to clean the mess. The seaside locality’s Alfred Grima warned that the council is prepared to take “drastic steps” if the situation is ignored. “The negative effect on the environment and the residents is forcing the local council to consider taking drastic steps, including blocking these machines, in the event that the authorities remain passive,” Grima said on social media. (Times of Malta)

Regulator closes off Mqabba road after unusual movements

Infrastructure Malta (IM) will be carrying out urgent interventions in Triq is-Sejba, Mqabba over the next few weeks after motorists reported unusual road movements. The authority was notified of geological movement on the road’s surface, which is surrounded by quarries. Reports suggest that the road surface has rapidly deteriorated and access to it has been closed for traffic. Concerns on the road are significant since it is built over two quarries. (Maltatoday)

Malta condemns Taliban university ban on women

Malta has joined the international community in condemning the Taliban’s ban on university education for women, with foreign affairs minister Ian Borg condemning the oppressive measures. “I joined other Foreign Ministers to strongly condemn the Taliban’s new oppressive measures on university education for women and girls in Afghanistan,” Ian Borg said on Thursday. “Malta stands with all Afghans in their quest to exercise their human rights and freedoms”. (Newsbook)

