Malta News Briefing – Friday 30 September 2022

Morning Briefing

Government not seeking huge tourism influx – Tourism Minister

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that Malta cannot handle the number of tourists (estimated at 4.7m) which the MHRA said are needed to maintain 80% hotel occupancy. “Malta cannot handle that number of tourists and neither is the government trying to attract those numbers,” Bartolo said. The same thought was expressed by Malta Chamber President Marisa Xuereb earlier this week who made it clear that this was not a number Malta should pursue. (Times of Malta)

PN urges public to turn anger into protest

PN leader Bernard Grech called on people to protest on Sunday, insisting that government failed to keep its electoral promises by warning that it must ‘tighten its belt’ and be more frugal with public spending. Speaking on PN media, Grech lambasted government for cutting expenditure in key areas which affected the public, including education, but then spent €140,000 to take a 30-person delegation with him to the UN’s General Assembly in New York. Grech said that the PN is giving people a chance to turn their anger into action by attending a national protest organised by the party next Sunday in Valletta. (Maltatoday)

Ombusdman suggests President should propose successor

Outgoing ombudsman Anthony Mifsud suggested that if no consensus can be achieved on his successor by the parties represented in Parliament, the President should resolve the deadlock. Mifsud’s term expired 18 months ago but so far no agreement has been reached between Government and the Opposition. Mifsud also called for more transparency, suggesting an open call for those eligible and qualified for the position should be made, similar to the manner in which members of the judiciary are now selected. (Newsbook)

