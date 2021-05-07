Reading Time: 3 minutes

Newspaper Review

L-Orizzont reports that health authorities reached a new daily record of 7,008 individual vaccinations on Thursday. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the Covid-19 positivity rate currently stands at 1.2 per cent of the population.

The Times follows a press conference by Health Minister Chris Fearne announcing the early reopening of gyms, pools, and day centres on Monday 24. The minister said measures will be relaxed if new Covid-19 cases remain low.

The Independent says that restaurants may open until late afternoon from Monday and until midnight from Monday 24 as government set out new plans. Travel restrictions between Malta and Gozo will be lifted from the beginning of the coming week.

In-Nazzjon publishes a PN statement signed by MPs Jason Azzopardi and Adrian Delia committing to unity and a common focus to fight corruption. Party leader Bernard Grech said the PN is now a stronger alternative government.

L-Orizzont speaks with the Operations Manager at CentreParc Holdings, Joe Bonello, who said that the outlook for summer is encouraging. He said that the early signs since the reopening of the retail sector were good.

The Independent quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the use of facemasks will no longer be enforced on beaches from June 1. The minister said that wet masks lose their efficacy, but beachgoers are free to wear them.

The Times speaks with Darleen Zerafa from Dar Kenn Għal Saħħtek, an organisation providing support for eating disorders. She said that the number of incoming calls increased by a third last year, with a noticeable rise of severe cases among children.

In-Nazzjon quotes the president of the Chamber of SMEs Paul Abela who welcomed a pledge by the PN to revisit the taxation system for local businesses. Abela said that companies need peace of mind, particularly in the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Morning Briefing

PN cancels ExCo after joint Delia-Azzopardi statement

An Executive Committee meeting of the Nationalist Party scheduled yesterday evening was cancelled after feuding duo Adrian Delia and Jason Azzpardi issued a joint statement committing themselves to focus their energies on the good of the party.

The issue had been re-igned after Azzopardi won a libel case he instituted against Censu l-Iswed, a known supporter of Delia.

PN leader Bernard Grech said the issue was now closed: “I promised that I would be joining the Party and said that we needed to change our attitude and work together with one goal in one direction.” Commenting outside PN HQ, Grech said the MPs had agreed to commit themselves to fight the common issue, which was the corruption the country was suffering.

New campus planned for Gozo

An investment of €35 million has been announced for Gozo’s educational sector. Among the investment is a € 10 million project on the Victoria campus, which includes a childcare centre, kindergarten, primary school, middle school, senior school, as well as a sixth form. The project involves the construction of a new primary school in Victoria, Gozo, which will replace the current one, which is about 160 years old.

The new school will be in a different location and will be built on the existing educational campus in Victoria. The project including the expansion and modernization of the middle school on the same campus. The new school will have 16 classes for primary education and 10 classes for kindergarten, while it will also have classes for specific subjects, including science, information technology teaching and art.

Government announces easing of Covid-19 measures

Health Minister Chris Fearne gave an indicative timetable of Malta’s road to normality, with a staggered process during which every Monday throughout the coming four weeks will see a number of social restrictions being removed. A significant chunk of measures will be removed on Monday 24th May, date from which, gyms and pools will be allowed to re-open, restaurants will be allowed to operate until midnight, while contact sports (not team sports) will be allowed for persons aged over 17. The full timeline is available here.

Covid-19 Update

There were nine new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with 29 recoveries. This has lowered the number of active cases to 260. No deaths were registered in the previous 24 hours.

CDE News