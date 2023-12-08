Malta News Briefing – Friday 8 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Enemalta to fast track new cables proejct

Enemalta has announced its intention to expedite a project involving the installation of 70 kilometers of electricity cables following a series of power disruptions during the summer.

During a press briefing, the CEO of the power company, Ryan Fava, disclosed plans for a compressed timeline, aiming to execute the two-year cable-laying project within a span of six months. Fava highlighted that the decision to hasten the project stemmed from a thorough assessment of the repercussions caused by the “extreme weather event,” with the objective of concluding the work by June. (Times of Malta)

Airport traffic in steady rise over pre-pandemic levels

In November, Malta International Airport recorded a total of 528,923 passenger movements, indicating a 7.2% rise compared to the traffic statistics from 2019. The highest surge in November’s traffic occurred during the weekend of the school mid-term holidays, precisely four days into the month, witnessing an influx of over 25,000 passengers passing through the airport in a single day. Robust demand contributed to a seat load factor (SLF) of nearly 85%, reflecting a 6.8% increase from the levels observed in 2019. (Maltatoday)

Alex Attard appointed Commissioner for Elderly

Alex Attard, a consultant surgeon, has been officially named the new commissioner for older persons by the Active Ageing Ministry, effective from Thursday, as confirmed by the ministry.

Attard pursued his medical studies at the University of Malta and continued his education at the University of Leeds before commencing his career as a surgeon in 1993. Earlier this year, Attard retired from his surgical practice, with the ministry emphasizing that a significant portion of his patient base throughout his career comprised elderly individuals. His predecessor, Prof. Godfrey LaFerla, also a surgeon and the dean of the University of Malta’s Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, had held the position until 2022 before Attard’s appointment.

