Doctors disappointed at lack of foresight, warn of disaster after Covid spike / Malta News Briefing – Friday 9 July 2021

Updated 0930

Tax evasion a police priority: Investigating tax evasion is being given top priority by the police, according to Deputy Police Commissioner Alexandra Mamo. She was addressing a financial crimes conference on Thursday. She argued that Malta’s vulnerability to tax crimes carried out by both local and foreigners had led the police to prioritise investigating such cases. The police anti-money laundering unit now consists of 12 officers, with a further eight officers are assigned to the economic crimes unit.

Last September, a fiscal crimes unit was set up to investigate fiscal related offences.

Doctors disappointed at lack of foresight, warn of disaster after Covid spike: The Medical Association of Malta expressed its disappointment at the amateurism and lack of foresight of the Ministry for Tourism as the number of Covid-19 cases rise sharply again, with cases expected to increase further today. Just 10 days ago, MAM said in a statement, 5,000 students had to be evacuated by ship from the Spanish island of Mallorca, after student parties had led to more than 500 cases a day just on this island. The MHRA said that “this most unfair to the healthcare workers who once again must make personal sacrifices to treat these patients, but also to those whose livelihood is dependent on the tourist industry. This also unfair with all those who have made great sacrifices to bring a return to normality”.

Updated 0900 – Italy rescues migrants

Italy on Thursday agreed to allow the disembarking of 572 rescued migrants following the NGO’s plea that food was running short and tensions rising on the crowded Ocean Viking.

Newspaper Review

L-Orizzont reports that 55 new Covid-19 cases have been registered on Thursday, raising the number of active cases to 159. Meanwhile, health authorities said that 367,000 people had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Independent says that out of 55 new Covid-19 cases registered on Thursday, only three patients were fully vaccinated while another two had had their first dose. None of the patients is showing serious symptoms.

The Times says that the Health Ministry is planning to offer the Covid-19 vaccine to any foreign student staying in Malta for longer than two months. The majority of new virus cases recorded on Thursday were students at English Learning schools.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that the FATF grey-listing is a historical moment that calls for a unified effort to restore the country’s reputation. He was addressing a national conference held by the party.

The Independent reports the Coalition on Human Trafficking and Prostitution Reform urged Equality Minister Owen Bonnici to abandon a policy direction adopted by his predecessor Rosianne Cutajar.

L-Orizzont says that farmers are experiencing an increase in costs to cultivate trees and crops as water becomes a scarcer resource. The paper the effects of climate change are threatening the agricultural sector.

The Times reports that a migrant rescue shop is carrying almost 600 people stranded between Malta and Sicily. The migrants were saved from six different boats in distress and include a baby of four months.

Morning Briefing

570 persons stranded between Malta and Sicily

More than 570 persons, including babies and children, are stranded between Malta and Sicily and are running out of food. “The situation onboard the Ocean Viking is worsening by the hour”, NGO SOS Mediterranee said. It called for a solution to be found immediately, and a Place of Safety designated for the 572 survivors onboard. “Despite five requests for a Place of Safety sent by the Ocean Viking to competent maritime authorities, we are being kept in the dark. Making survivors wait on the deck of our ship, exposed to the sun and elements, is inhumane. It is beyond imagination. Inevitably, tensions and exhaustion are at the upmost onboard the Ocean Viking”, it said.

"The situation onboard #OceanViking is worsening by the hour. There is no time for discussions behind closed doors. A solution must be found now for the 572 survivors onboard." Luisa Albera, @SOSMedIntl Search & Rescue coordinator onboard. Full statement: https://t.co/aCDEhnfVsM — SOS MEDITERRANEE (@SOSMedIntl) July 8, 2021

PN calls for unity to contrast grey-listing

Malta’s grey listing by the Financial Action Task Force and the efforts required to get out of this situation require a national consensus and unity, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said while addressing a party event on Thursday. Grech described this as a moment of political responsibility that requires that everyone comes together to work for the good of the country. Grech added: “Everyday on the grey list is a day of missed opportunities for all of us. Our country is calling us to clean up its name again and this is the cry of the people today. “

Covid-19 Update: Malta experienced a surge in cases, as 55 people tested positive for Covid-19. There were 6 recoveries. Malta has now reached 159 active cases. 2,668 swab tests were taken. Media reports suggested that the majority of these cases were imported and related to language school students.

