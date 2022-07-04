Nurses’ Union Industrial Action given green light | Malta News Briefing – July 4

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Times of Malta says a lawyer assisting a former senior official at Pilatus Bank who is facing money laundering charges has questioned why third parties linked to the same alleged wrongdoing were still being “investigated” but had not been charged.

MaltaToday says the nurses’ union can go ahead with industrial action after a judge determined on Monday that directives ordered by the union do not endanger patients’ lives.

Newsbook says former PN leader Adrian Delia is one of five Opposition MPs demanding a free vote on the IFV law amendments that allow genetic testing on embryos before implantation.

TVM says a 66-year-old woman tragically lost her life while swimming in the area of Triq Dawret il-Gżejjer, in Bugibba.

Nurses’ action back on after judge lifts injunction: On Monday, a judge lifted a temporary injunction on directives set by the nurses’ union. The court ruled that the industrial action ordered by the nurses’ union will not jeopardize patients’ lives and can proceed. The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses’ claims that the orders it issued to its members did not jeopardize patient care and were instead intended to solve a protracted personnel shortage that was endangering patients and taxing its members. The judge concluded that neither the applicant’s request for an injunction nor the MUMN’s announced industrial activities appear to be against the law.

Covid-19 update: There were 488 new cases of Covid-19 as the number of active cases now stands at 7,374. No one died and 775 people recovered.

Spike in Covid-19 cases disrupting business operations

A spike in COVID-19 cases is disrupting business activity as workers calling sick further compound staffing challenges faced by employers. Malta Employers’ Association (MEA) director-general Joseph Farrugia told Times of Malta that apart from operational disruption, employers were also concerned about the spread of the virus among workers. “The current spike in COVID cases is inevitably leading to a surge in sick leave, which is higher than normally experienced during this time of year,” Farrugia said. “This is causing disruptions in the operation of many companies which, besides dealing with the absence, are also concerned about the spread of the disease among employees and clients.” – Times of Malta

PN to approve IVF amendments in Parliament

There are no plans for the Nationalist Party to request a free vote in tomorrow’s parliamentary sitting that will decide on amendments to Malta’s IVF law, according to party leader Bernard Grech. He said that no one in the parliamentary group had requested to discuss a free vote on the law, nor to actually resort to a free vote in the third reading of the bill. MP and former leader Adrian Delia said he was against the amendments (MaltaToday)

Freeport Terminals CEO probed over Polidano contract

The CEO of Malta Freeport Terminals is being investigated over alleged money laundering and corruption in connection with construction magnate Charles Polidano and a multi-million-euro contract. According to the Times of Malta, investigators are looking into a property that was transferred from Polidano to Montebello for what they believe is a suspiciously low price. (Times of Malta)