Malta News Briefing – Monday 10 January 2022

Morning Briefing

Thake suspends himself pending tax probe

PN MP David Thake has suspended himself from the PN’s parliamentary group and resigned from the shadow cabinet pending an ethics probe into unpaid tax dues. The decision was taken after media reports that two companies he owns had unpaid VAT. Thake accused the government of weaponising the civil service to attack its political opponents. The companies reportedly owe over 800,000 euro in VAT. Thake insisted that the case had nothing to do with tax evasion. (Times of Malta)

PM calls for booster take-up

The booster vaccine was high on PM Robert Abela’s agenda, who called on people to register for the vaccine, it is key for Malta to successfully emerge from the pandemic. “The numbers do not lie. If you compare the COVID-19 situation with that of last year, we have had more new cases, but the hospitalization rate has remained low,” Abela said. The PM described the wage supplement as “the most effective tool” in retaining people’s way of life during the pandemic, insisting government will continue to take a pro-market stance so that worker keep their jobs. (Independent)

PM can’t take decisions – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech focused his intervention on NET TV on the mega-proposal launched on Saturday, aimed at fighting corruption. “Despite a number of calls for Robert Abela to implement recommendations so he puts a stop to impunity, corruption and organised crime, he is yet to take decisions,” Grech said. Speaking on NET TV, appealed to government so that regulated self-testing kits are introduced in the country in light of the increase in cases. He also appealed for full transparency from government in its decisions on the pandemic. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

A 63-year-old male is Malta’s latest person who died of Covid-19. The latest data released from the Health Ministry show that over the past 24 hours, there were 563 new Coronavirus cases reported in Malta. The latest bulletin also announced that 1018 recovered.