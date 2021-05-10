Reading Time: 4 minutes

Newspaper Review

The Times says that Minister Carmelo Abela was among a restricted team of HSBC officers with access to a security machine that produced key cards believed to have been used in an attempted heist in 2010. Abela was part of the bank’s security department at the time.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minster Robert Abela who announced that a new round of vouchers can start being used from June 7. The government scheme, which is expected to cost €45 million, seeks to boost economic activity.

The Times says that persons aged 16 and over are entitled to the €100 voucher scheme to encourage consumption. The first cycle of vouchers issued last year generated an additional spend of €11.5 million in shops and catering establishments.

The Independent says that a new set of vouchers is expected to be delivered to homes by the end of the month. The €100 budget is likely to be split into €40 for retail and €60 for catering and accommodation.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party will bounce back from poor results in a voting intention survey published on Sunday. Grech said that different ideas make the PN stronger.

The Independent reports that a Planning Authority meeting this week will decide on whether to sanction Polidano Brothers for a series of illegal developments and deviations at Ħal Farruġ. An enforcement order was first issued in 2011.

In-Nazzjon reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela referred to talks with his Indian counterpart last week and said that decisions ‘must be made’. The paper says that Abela did not explain why Ivan Barbara, who died from Covid-19 in India, was denied vaccination.

Morning Briefing

Employment levels at pre-pandemic levels – PM

During Sunday’s political speech, Prime Minister Robert Abela recalled that fourteen months ago Governments took a strategic decision of supporting the economy instead of pursuing an austerity policy. “We have invested heavily in the people and the fruits of that decision are being seen today as having pre-pandemic levels of unemployment, as it was before March last year”, he added.

A second round of government-issed €100 vouchers will be announced over the coming days, the Prime Minister announced. “Over the next few days we will announce how these vouchers will be distributed, but the target remains that from 7 June, those vouchers will start being utilised,” Robert Abela said. The extension of government’s initial voucher scheme was announced during the Budget 2021, with €60 to be spent at restaurants and €40 spent on services and goods.

President says Northern African countries should be kept in mind during Future of Europe Conference

“Malta’s contributions to the discussion on the future of Europe cannot but be intimately linked to the future of relations between North African countries and European Union countries. Strengthening this region is crucial to achieving peace and stability in our neighbouring countries in North Africa.”

In an address on Europe Day, President George Vella said that a strong relationship with Northern African countries, will also lead to greater security in the Mediterranean and throughout the European continent.

Unity and dialogue with these countries are the only key to be truly able to address difficult situations and will lead to lasting solutions that increase economic opportunities with respect for the rule of law, good governance, and the environment, he argued.

People want more changes in Party – Grech

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday that he is determined not to allow “frivolities” take centre stage, in a reference to the Facebook spate between MPs Adrian Delia and Jason Azzopardi last week. He also acknowledged that more needs to be done to address the trust rating drop as reported in a survey published on Sunday.

Grech said that the survey showed the people wanted more changes while new faces are needed even in Party structures.

Covid-Update

Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported by health authorities on Sunday as the number of active cases continued to decrease. With 31 recoveries registered and no new deaths as a result of the virus, the number of active cases now stands at 225. 1,766 swab tests were carried out on Saturday, taking the total number of swab tests so far up to 883,785.

CDE News