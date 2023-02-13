Malta News Briefing – Monday 13 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Students following an apprenticeship will get a wage – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that students following an apprenticeship will start to be paid an hourly rate equivalent to the minimum wage for the time spent during their apprenticeship work. Replying to questions by Labour TV’s news editor, Abela said that students that follow post-sec courses include around 600 hours of apprenticeship work will no longer get a reduced stipend but will receive their full stipend and grant, and the apprenticeship hours will be paid at the minimum wage. “Around 1,000 students will benefit from this scheme, and we will ensure that such a promise will not only provide more opportunities for our youths but also improve their quality of life,” Abela said. (Times of Malta)

Bernard Grech calls for humility within PN

Bernard Grech said that a perception of lack of unity within the Nationalist Party remained an “open wound” and impacting poll results. Addressing the party’s General Council, Grech said that “there are many people with good intentions but if we continue doubting each other, showing mistrust in each other and not believing in each other, it sends the wrong message,” he said. “These are open wounds. I have to address them because we have to forget ourselves and focus on the collective.” The PN leader added that the party still struggles with lack of humility. “We still look down on people. Nobody is worse than us. We are not better than others. Let us respect people’s intelligence. We are still not doing this enough.” (Maltatoday)

One dead, two seriously injured in three separate incidents

Anthony Marmara, 54, better known as Twanny, lost his life in the early hours of Sunday morning after he was hit by a car in Mdina. Not far away, a 56-year old man from Ħ’Attard is in critical condition after he was involved in an argument in Rabat on Saturday evening. The Police said the argument occurred at around 11pm and the victim was found unconscious in a parking lot. A third accident saw a 34 year old cyclist from Zebbug sustaining grievous injuries after an incident involving a car driven by a 37 year old from Sliema. The incident happened in Mgarr. (TVM)

