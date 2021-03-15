213 new cases of Covid-19, three die: Malta News Briefing – Monday 15 March 2021

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Updated 1233 – Covid-19 Update

There were 213 new cases of coronavirus in Malta through the past 24 hours, while 316 recovered. These were identified through 3,870 swab tests. As a result, the number of active cases goes down to 3,018. During the last 24 hours, three persons died while Covid-19 positive, taking the tally of fatalities to 354.

According to data published by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), the spike in Covid-19 cases seen in recent weeks has pushed Malta to have the third highest number cases per capita in the European Union with more than 720 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 persons.

Updated 1140

PN wants Govt to drop controversial administrative fines bill

The Nationalist Party has echoed calls by the Chamber of Advocates and a number of constitutional scholars by calling on Government to drop a Bill which, it warned, will breach the Constitution by allowing the imposition of high administrative fines without due process.

The Chamber of Deputies is expected to start debating the Bill this afternoon. In a statement, shadow justice minister said that the Bill was “manifestly unconstitutional and which breach human rights that are guaranteed by the constitution”.

The Chamber of Advocates has warned that the bill, once it becomes law, would allow the imposition of administrative fines which sometimes run into hundreds of thousands of euros. “We must express our serious reservations about this Bill and its effect on the protection afforded by the Constitution from the imposition of criminal sanctions without due process,” the chamber said.

Updated 0840 – Newspaper Review

The Times reports that the government has informed the European Commission that it will open the trapping season for seven protected songbirds this spring, claiming it is part of a scientific study on migratory patterns.

The Independent publishes data by the European Centre for Disease Control which show that Malta registered a rate of 720 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants last week, the third highest in the EU.

In-Nazzjon covers an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech on national television. Grech insisted on declaring a national health emergency to transfer power from politicians to the Superintendent of Public Health.

L-Orizzont quotes Education Minister Justyne Caruana who announced the opening of four new centres for essential workers with children. The minister said the service will give workers in healthcare and disciplined forces peace of mind.

The Times speaks to Family Minister Michael Falzon who said that he is open to removing time barring on child sexual abuse cases and that he would discuss proposals with the Justice Ministry.

L-Orizzont covers a TV interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that vaccination is the solution to the pandemic while he defended Malta’s procurement strategy from criticism by other governments.

The Independent reports the death of an 89-year-old Covid-19 patient on Sunday, becoming the tenth victim in the last three days. Malta has recorded 351 casualties since the start of the pandemic.

In-Nazzjon says 268 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Sunday while 287 patients recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 3,124. Just over 120,000 people have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

Morning Briefing

Restrict household gatherings further urge Medical associations

A number of medical organisations have called for further restrictions to household gatherings in order to stop the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Only a maximum of two households should be allowed and only because working parents may need to leave their children with other family members. Strict safety measures need to be adhered to, even within households,” the associations said. The current restrictions allow four households to gather together.

“Our own local data and that from abroad indicate that household gatherings are one of the most efficient ways of spreading the virus. The Centre for Disease Control have spelt this out on several occasions. With everywhere closed over Easter, the risk of families meeting indoors is high and all the sacrifices made over this month will, once again, be undone if we are not self-disciplined,” the associations said.

The associations, which include family doctors, surgeons and physicians among a host of others urged the health authorities to be constantly proactive in managing this crisis.

Collective effort needed – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted that people have to act responsibly if the new restrictive measures are to be effective. Speaking on Labour TV on Sunday, he appealed for the we to be greater than the I.

Abela spoke at length at recent accusations by Austria that Malta was procuring more vaccines than it had right to, calling the Opposition to join forces with the Government in an effort to safeguard Malta from a front of European Union states which are coming out against Malta because of the amount of Covid-19 vaccine doses the latter is managing to acquire.

The PM appealed against partisan opportunism in this situation, which he pointed out can lead to what is happening in Greece, where the people are going outdoors to riot against the Police.

Cases escalated when politicians took over – Bernard Grech

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that when decisions on the pandemic were left to politicians, cases escalated. He argued that certain measures should have been in place long ago, including the closure of schools from January and more stringent screening at the port and airport.

During his Sunday interview, Grech said that in order to reduce the pressure on public finances due to Covid, the Government should be more careful and spend less. He insisted that the people needed to be told the whole truth and politicians should be transparent with the people. He reiterated the proposal to create a scientific panel of independent medical experts to be in charge of pandemic decisions.

While stating that he has full confidence in the Superintendent of Public Health, he complained that the Government was interfering in her decisions and those of the experts working with her. Asked to mention who should be appointed to this scientific panel, Dr Grech replied that he did not want to identify people individually but hinted that he believed that there are several people who have the necessary competencies and qualifications to be able to lead the Covid-19 strategy more effectively.

Covid-19 Update

268 persons were positive for Covid19 on Sunday During the same period one person, an 89 year old male died. Over 120,000 vaccine doses were administered, 39,000 of which were the second dose. The total number of people who died due to Covid is 351, while the number of active cases is 3,124.

CDE News

