Malta News Briefing – Monday 16 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Ombudsman says investigations ignored by Parliament

Outgoing Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud has called for changes to the law to stop parliament’s “lack of respect” towards his office, after it ignored all the 35 investigations he tabled in the last three years. “After more than 27 years, the provisions of the Ombudsman Act (to turn to parliament for action on its investigations) remain a dead letter. There has never been the political will to discuss and even less implement them. It not only shows a lack of respect for the institution but for the very law,” Mifsud told the Times of Malta.

40kg cocaine intercepted by Customs

Customs Malta has intercepted 40 kilograms of cocaine in a reefer container en-route from Puerto Rico to Cairo. The drugs, which were found in 40 packets each containing approximately one kilogram, were concealed in a compartment known as the reefer-area of the container which was transporting a shipment of medical products. (Maltatoday)

Malta’s neutrality should not stop condemnation of Russia’s invasion

Malta’s neutrality should not stop the country from condemning Russia’s actions, Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg told The Malta Independent on Sunday.

Russia, he said, decided to invade Ukraine without any provocation when the world was emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war has resulted in a humanitarian crisis. Minister Borg was speaking in an interview during which he was asked about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, migration and also about Malta’s recent election to the UN Security Council. (The Malta Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first