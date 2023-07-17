Malta News Briefing – Monday 17 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Hit and run car identified, driver still on the run

A car suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Rabat road in Mrieħel two weeks ago has been located and seized by the police. However, the driver of the vehicle is still at large and being sought by the authorities. The victim of the accident is a Finnish e-scooter rider named Toni, who suffered severe injuries, including multiple skull fractures and liver damage, when the car struck him while he was crossing the road. Toni, who requested anonymity by withholding his surname, expressed his frustration last week to Times of Malta, as the police had not yet interviewed him regarding the incident. Since the occurrence on July 2, Toni has been experiencing impaired hearing and vision, and he revealed that he has been enduring nightmares and continuous pain, making it difficult for him to sleep. (Times of Malta)

PN leader says Labour MPs should have expected backlash on Sofia vote

PN leader Bernard Grech criticized Labour MPs who are now facing a furious backlash for opposing a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, stating that they should have considered the consequences beforehand. “Obviously, you will receive backlash, but you should have known this before the vote on Wednesday”, he argued. Several MPs, speaking anonymously to MaltaToday, disclosed that they have been receiving angry emails and messages from their constituents following the parliamentary vote. One Cabinet member reportedly said that there is backlash even from within their own party’s grassroots, as their position is perceived as lacking empathy towards Jean Paul Sofia’s parents. Meanwhile, a vigil organised by his family is scheduled for this evening in Valletta. (Maltatoday)

EC approves new licencing system for contractors

The European Commission has approved the implementation of a Legal Notice by the Maltese government. This Legal Notice will establish a licensing regime for contractors, aiming to regulate activities in the demolition, excavation, and construction sectors. The approval came after the Maltese government presented a comprehensive proportionality test to the Commission, as required by the EU Directive whenever legislation affects the functioning of any profession. (The Malta Independent)

