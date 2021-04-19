Malta News Briefing – Monday 19 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM “will be cautious” with easing of restrictions

PM Robert Abela said that he will be cautious with regards to Covid-19 restrictions, insisting that mitigation measures will still be necessary, even as more businesses are allowed to open today week.

“This does not mean that people will be able to flout mitigation measures. People will need to continue to follow such regulations – the wearing of masks, maintaining adequate distances, and hygiene measures – now more than ever,” he said. The dates for the re-opening of bars and restaurants have not yet been indicated. However, the PM maintained that Government was content to continue providing the necessary financial support as long as this was necessary.

He added that “As a result of the wage supplement provided by the state, there are currently less than 2,000 people registering for work. During the financial crisis of 10 years ago there were four times as many people registering for work”.

Greck acknowledges calls for further PN renewal

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said the PN had been given various signals by the people for the Party to be renewed. Speaking on NET TV, Dr Grech said that the PN was regenerating itself by changing the attitude of some of its exponents, designing a relevant policy and even giving space to new candidates. The Leader of the Opposition added that the PN was attracting people to it and promised that it would take tough decisions to renew the party.

Renewal would also take the form of new faces who are not necessarily young but above all said that new people were needed in Parliament. He admitted that some exponents needed to change their attitude.

Asked what steps the PN would take on the Electrogas and Montenegro projects, Dr Grech said he would insist on an inquiry while claiming that the Prime Minister does not want this to be done because he does not want it the truth come out.

Covid-19 Update

There were 39 new Coronavirus cases reported on Sunday together with 52 recoveries. The Ministry of Health’s update also announced there were 274,641 vaccine doses administered so far of which 84,152 received the second dose. Currently, the total number of active cases is 595.

