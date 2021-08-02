Malta News Briefing – Monday 2 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Opposition asks for urgent Parliamentary session after Zammit Lewis revelations

The PN has requested speaker Anglu Farrugia to hold an urgent parliamentary sitting to be able to file a motion of no confidence against Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis after reports of chats between him and Yorgen Fenech. Exchanges revealed in the press over the past days showed that Zammit Lewis was regularly in contact with alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech in 2019, soon after he addressed a press conference about attempts to get police to investigate Fenech’s exposed company 17 Black. “Labour had to show if it really sought the national interest by joining the PN in the process to clean up Malta’s name”, the party said in a statement.

In their exchanges, Zammit Lewis mocked then Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil after the latter had addressed a press conference demanding justice after Yorgen Fenech was outed as the owner of 17 Black. Meanwhile, ADPD also demanded Zammit Lewis’ resignation, saying that: tThe investigation and prosecution of crimes committed by Yorgen Fenech cannot be tainted by any conflict, whether actual or potential. Today’s revelations of Edward Zammit Lewis’ continued support to Yorgen Fenech as facts were emerging of Fenech’s involvement in 17 Black make Zammit Lewis’ position as Justice Minister untenable”.

From his end, the Justice Minister, in comments to the press said that “I have always worked in the best interest of the people and my work over the past years has always been proof of that.”

Leaders auspicate better protection of journalists

Following the publication of the inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the government’s next steps will be to keep working on a robust programme of reforms and have a serious discussion on the future of journalism in Malta, PM Robert Abela said on Sunday. Speaking on Labour’s radio, Abela said that Government was “ approaching this challenge with a sense of responsibility and national unity. This doesn’t mean that we’re going to agree about everything but we must develop our thoughts and debate each other respectfully.

PN leader Bernard Grech said that journalists should be able to break news stories how and when they want. “We want to see journalism given the respect and dignity deserved because it’s an essential party of modern democracy,” he said. The PN Leader said the Government should not continue to hinder the media or use public money to control or manipulate it. Dr Grech called for full freedom for those who want to investigate and provide news to be able to do so at all times, saying the people had a right to all the truth.

Covid-19 Update

80 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday. Currently there are 32 coronavirus patients in Mater Dei hospital, five of whom are in intensive care, and increase of two from the previous day. The number of patients in ITU increased by three. 214 individuals have recovered and the number of active cases stood at 1,713.

CDE News