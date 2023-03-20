Malta News Briefing – Monday 20 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN will defend people on health, cost of living, education

PN Leader Bernard Grech said the Nationalist Party is being the voice of the people and is acquiring major victories for Malta.

Speaking on Net, Dr Grech stated that thanks to the Nationalist Party, the hospitals have been given back to the people. He also added he will continue fighting so that the Broadcasting Authority and PBS will no longer continue breaching the fundamental rights of the Nationalist Party. Dr Grech said the Nationalist Party is being the voice of the people on pertinent issues like health, the cost of living and education. (TVM)

Darren Debono claims frame-up on Caruana Galizia murder

In a stunning twist on Sunday, alleged fuel smuggler Darren Debono has accused ex-OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri of attempting to frame him for journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination. In an exclusive by The Times of Malta, Debono says that there were attempts “from the very top” to falsely implicate him in the October 2017 assassination. Debono was arrested in Sicily for suspected fuel smuggling, three days after Caruana Galizia’s murder. The case against him there is still ongoing. (Times of Malta)

Steward sought government protection on €3m liabilities

Steward Health Care sought government protection from liabilities exceeding €3 million during discussions to take over the hospitals concession from Vitals Global Healthcare. This emerged from emails released by Steward which it filed ogether with an extensive appeal against a a court judgment that cancelled the hospitals deal. Sent towards the end of January 2018 by Steward CEO Armin Ernst, the email was addressed to investors Asad Ali and Shaukat Ali, and the gmail account of the prime minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri. Email correspondence also shows that it was Schembri who was calling the shots rather then Health Minister Chris Fearne. (Maltatoday)

