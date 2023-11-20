Malta News Briefing – Monday 20 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Lifelong learning strategy launched

A new lifelong learning strategy spanning from 2023 to 2030 has been launched, featuring 50 actions and 16 measures organised around three core pillars. These initiatives aim to enhance and facilitate learning experiences across all stages of life. Mandy Mifsud, from the Education Through Life section, highlighted during the launch that the strategy extends existing measures and introduces new ones. Its primary focus is on protecting the wellbeing of vulnerable individuals and those susceptible to poverty and social exclusion. The strategy aims to achieve a 57.6% participation rate in lifelong education programs among individuals aged 25 to 64, offering formal and informal learning opportunities within communities. The strategy also aims to reduce the percentage of individuals in the 20 to 64 age group at risk of poverty by 3.1% by 2030. (TVM)

EU prosecutor probing corruption in flyover project

A European prosecutor has claimed jurisdiction over a corruption probe into the Marsa flyover project. Retired judge Lawrence Quintano, chairing the Permanent Commission Against Corruption (PCAC), informed the Justice Minister in a letter from November 2022 that the PCAC is no longer handling the investigation. These details, disclosed in parliament this week following a query by PN MP Karol Aquilina, reveal that Quintano mentioned the European Public Prosecutor’s Office invoking its authority to take charge of the probe into the EU-funded flyover project. This action, Quintano stated, abruptly halted the PCAC’s initial inquiry. (Times of Malta)

Man and woman arrested after EUR300k cocaine bust

Police apprehended a man and a woman in the act of a cocaine transaction valued at over €300,000, seizing 5kg of the drug. The 59-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested in Kalkara after officers intercepted their vehicle. Investigators had tracked the car throughout the day and upon its arrival in Kalkara, they surrounded the male suspect’s car, discovering the cocaine. Simultaneously, a woman in a separate vehicle, believed to be connected to the intended deal, was also arrested at the scene.

