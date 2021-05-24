Reading Time: 3 minutes

Newspaper Review

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who announced that the country is close to reaching half a million vaccinations. He said that this is an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic and that other countries are looking at Malta as a model.

The Independent covers a speech by the Prime Minister on Sunday who defended the government’s plan to reopen businesses and social activities gradually. Robert Abela said that a sudden reopening would put all the efforts to curb the contagion at risk.

The Times speaks to the farmers’ lobby president, Malcolm Borg, who said that EU reports on pesticide use in Malta have a devastating effect on agricultural workers. He argued that publications give the impression that local farmers use more chemicals than is the case.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that construction is central to the economy, pointing out that several jobs depend on it. He said, however, that the sector should not develop at the expense of land.

The Independent says that the Planning Authority is due to decide on an embellishment project for Spinola Gardens this week. Laid out on around 24,000 square metres, the plan foresees pedestrianisation and outdoor catering areas.

The Times says that Planning Authority executive chairman Martin Saliba came under fire from environmental NGOs for comments to a paper defending the fast rate of development. Activists said the authority was abdicating its role.

In-Nazzjon says that the PN has identified an area for a motorsport track that would not eat into rural land. Party leader Bernard Grech said that the sector includes a range of disciplines that nurture exciting local talent.

L-Orizzont carries an interview with a woman suffering from myalgic encephalomyelitis who said that people with the condition rarely find understanding from others. The patient says she has been in lockdown for years because of the symptoms.

Morning Briefing

Re-opening must be cautious, Abela argues

Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the importance of reducing social restrictions in a gradual manner. Reacting to calls from the entertainment sector to allow events, the PM said that the worst thing that can happen is that, while we are opening economic activity gradually, the country would then need to take a step back: “We need to look at the whole picture. We cannot risk what we have achieved through so much sacrifice”, he insisted.

While highlighting that the economy remained resilient during the crisis, the Labour Leader said that Government’s ambition was to revive the manufacturing sector, which, he said, for a long time was left to its devices: “Our ambition is that, in the coming 5 years, we will raise the employment figures in this sector back to what they were in 2004 before they started declining, with better working conditions.”

Malta cannot depend on construction only – Bernard Grech

While the construction industry is needed because it feeds a lot of families, Malta cannot be dependent on it to survive, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech argued on Sunday, “Being dependent solely on this sector leads to an after-effect… We have a country which is rapidly developing but at the same time, some might argue that the country is becoming ugly,” Grech said. Grech insisted that a PN-led Government would ensure that work opportunities in construction are safeguard, but at the same time it would protect open spaces and rural land. This could done through incentives that will help the country move in that direction.”

The PN leader also appeared to share the calls of the entertainment industry for a gradual re-opening of cultural and artistic activities. “It is evident that, for government, art is just entertainment,” he said. “Let’s understand that while we are going through this pandemic, we can safely ease more measures with regulations and proper enforcement.”

Association highlights role of vouchers

A survey carried out by the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) among its members resulted that some 81% considered vouchers as being crucial to propagate their revival to normality. The survey found that 31% of establishments do not offer home delivery of cooked foods while 33% said that home cooked food delivery had decreased for them as a result of increasing competition while 24% said their home deliveries had increased.

Covid-19 Update

Malta recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday while eight virus patients recovered, pushing the number of active cases in the country down further to 81.