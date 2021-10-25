Malta News Briefing – Monday 25 October 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Election rules being drafted

Chief Electoral Commissioner Joe Camilleri together with political party representatives and Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci are drafting rules for a general election during COVID-19, including protocols for ‘managed’ mass meetings, the possibility of extending voting day, and limited access to the normally jam-packed counting hall. The Times of Malta reported on Sunday that a final version of the proposals will be presented to the commission shortly. It is understoodthat the voting process will remain the same but be “somewhat slower”, due to capping on the number of people allowed into voting stations. Special protocols are being drafted for the elderly and vulnerable.

Muscat to testify in Salvini trial

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat has been incldued in a witness list of a criminal trial in Italy against Matteo Salvini, according to Italian media reports. The trial relates to a 2019 incident when Salvini, leader of the far-right League party and a former interior minister, failed to allow a Spanish Open Arms rescue ship carrying 147 rescued migrants to dock in Italian territory. In connection to this, Salvini is being charged with kidnapping and abuse of office. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

Twelve new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the health authorities in Malta on Sunday. The number of active cases to 227. There are 12 undergoing care at hospital, 4 of which in Intensive Care.