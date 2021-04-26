Malta News Briefing – Monday 26 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Easing of restrictions announced

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the next steps in Malta’s return to normality, with a series of measures including the resumption of sports and extracurricular activities, and the partial opening of restaurants to the public. Meanwhile, non-essential shops and services reopen today while groups of up to four people are allowed in public again.

As from 10 May:

Professional contact sports can resume training

All non-contact sports can be carried out without spectators

Extracurricular activities, catechism lessons will resume

Open markets will be able to take place

Restaurants and snack bars can open until 5pm, with maximum four people at each table. After 5pm, those restaurants and snack bars will still be able to offer food delivery and takeaway services.

Removal of travel restrictions between Malta and Gozo

PM Abela said that government will be issuing state-funded vouchers in the coming weeks, so as to boost the economy.

Restaurants unhappy – MHRA

The reopening conditions will not be of much help for the majority of restaurants to ensure sustainable operations of their business,” the MHRA said.

MHRA President Tony Zahra in a reaction said: “it’s positive that we now have a date for the re-opening of restaurants but opening only for lunch does not make business sense for the majority of restaurants. Many restaurants will continue to remain under a lot of pressure and our appeal to government is to allow restaurants to serve dinner too whilst ensuring proper enforcement measures to guarantee that rules are abided for by all.”

PN won’t negotiate with hackers

The Nationalist Party will not negotiate with hackers threatening to publish stolen documents belonging to the party, Bernard Grech said on Sunday. During Sunday’s interview, Grech weighed in on his plan to weed out those within the PN who do not toe the party line. He said he would not exclude that there could be some PN MPs who would not be allowed to contest the next general election with the party if they persisted in acting outside the party rank and file. Grech said the electorate was showing the PN that it needed an attitude change and if some within the PN did not understand this, then he would take the necessary steps to ensure they did not harm the PN’s chances at the polls.

Covid-19 Update

25 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday, with 35 recoveries. This means active cases are now at 465.

A 67-year-old person has died while diagnosed with Covid. The number of vaccinations has reached 311,559, with 99,574 being second jabs.

