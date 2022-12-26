Malta News Briefing – Monday 26 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Fire breaks at Gozo Hospital IT room

Patients were evacuated from the Gozo Hospital on Sunday evening when a fire started in an IT room and smoke spread to different wards. The fire was immediately brought under control by the Civil Protection Department and patients were returned to the hospital after midnight. No one was injured. (Times of Malta)

Money and property are not everything – President

President George Vella has insisted in a Christmas message that money and property are not everything, and society in the new year needs to focus more on solidarity and helping one another. Dr Vella in his annual broadcast on Christmas eve said society in the coming months needs to give more attention to issues which, unless tackled, will continue to harm those already suffering. “We must put aside the attraction of material achievements and strive more towards the common good. Poverty exists, and in many different forms and degrees”, he added. (Times of Malta)

PN leader appeals for social justice

PN and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech appealed for social justice in his Christmas message, appealing for the protection of women who faced domestic violence and of the unborn. During a recorded Christmas message, Grech remembered his late father, who passed away this year, saying that he understands and shares the sorrow of all those who couldn’t properly celebrate Christmas, as they were mourning someone they loved. The PN leader recalled that many were not keeping up with inflation and that many could not even afford vital medicine. “The rising cost-of-living stripped away those that barely had anything. Man needs dignity and deserves to have peace of mind during Christmas.” (Maltatoday)

A mother’s womb needs to be a place that protects – Archbishop

Archbishop Charles Scicluna said in his Christmas message that a mother’s womb needs to be a place that protects. Another word that explains ‘Malta’ is a ‘place of safety’, he said, a place that offers protection, as the mother’s womb also needs to be a place that protects. “I wish to pray over our country, so that the Lord will continue to gaze upon us with a look of mercy, that we may remember the sweetness of Malta”, he added. (The Malta Independent)

