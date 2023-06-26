Malta News Briefing – Monday 26 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Life has won, Grech says

Bernard Grech, the leader of the PN and the Opposition, has welcome the government’s move to amend the abortion bill, limiting terminations to cases where the woman’s life is in danger, as a victory for life and for Malta. Addressing the PN’s general council on Sunday, Grech insisted that the right to life is the most fundamental right of all. In response to the government’s recent announcement of revised amendments to the abortion bill, he expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Life has emerged victorious, the people have emerged victorious, and Malta has emerged victorious. Malta has once again triumphed and will continue to succeed thanks to courageous decisions.” (Maltatoday)

No price control on food, Minister says

The government is not expected to emulate certain European nations’ actions of intervening to regulate prices of essential goods in order to address inflation concerns. According to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, the government focused its financial assistance efforts on the areas that were most severely impacted and of utmost importance, namely fuel and electricity prices. In an interview with the Times of Malta, Caruana highlighted that rather than adopting measures similar to those implemented in other countries, the government took a distinct approach by stabilizing fuel and electricity costs. He stated, “Instead of contemplating the measures currently employed in other countries, this government pursued a significant action that none of these other nations even considered: we ensured the stability of fuel and electricity prices.”

Man dies after hitting parked cars

A man has lost his life after a tragic incident in Rabat. The 60-year-old, driving a Skoda Rapid car, collided with two parked vehicles in the same area. Some reports have indicated that the man might have lost consciousness before hitting the parked cars. A resident in the vicinity provided medical aid to the driver, and a medical team was promptly summoned to the scene. Regrettably, the man was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. (TVM)

