Malta News Briefing – Monday 29 March 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Political leaders react to possible MoneyVal all-clear

PM Robert Abela said that it was too early to be euphoric about the news that MoneyVal was likely to give Malta the all-clear in its upcoming assessment, arguing that reforms must continue. He recalled, that the arrest of 11 people, including former OPM Chief of Staff Schembri, being charged with money laundering and other financial crime offences, was clear proof that the country’s institutions were functioning independently.

Abela however criticised the Opposition for not painting a true picture of Malta, suggesting its MEPs were dragging Malta through the mud at a debate organised at the European Parliament earlier this week.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech described the potential all-clear as welcome and satisfactory but noted that the government needs to work with the social partners to rehabilitate Malta’s international reputation. The Opposition leader stated that this situation had been bought about by the Government as it continued to persist in its errors, including by voting against opposition motions in order to defend persons who Dr Grech described as criminals posing as politicians.

Covid-19 Update

Cases in Malta continued to decline, with health authorities reporting 67 new coronavirus cases and 323 recoveries, confirming its downward trend since the introduction of restrictive measures earlier this month. 176,612 vaccine doses were administered so far, with 50,557 receiving the two doses. Two males aged 74 and 71 have died while having Covid-19.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, new restrictive measures were announced for the Easter break, with Prime Minister Robert Abela asking for a further effort of responsibility and solidarity was required to defeat the coronavirus pandemic in Malta. The restriction for people to meet in public has been limited to two unless they are from the same household. Fines for breaking such requirement would be increased, Abela added.

Moreover, all persons travelling to Malta through its airport or ports from the so-called green-listed countries will be required to produce a negative Covid-test. This measure will apply from today. The measures will remain in place until 11 April.

It was also reported that the police have been given the authority to knock in homes and check whether the rules were being observed.

Financial assisance for employing carer to be increased

The government’s financial assistance to the elderly who employ a qualified carer to help them with their daily needs will be increased to € 6,000 a year.

The national broadcaster reported that the Minister for the Elderly and Active Ageing, Michael Farrugia, said that this means an increase of almost € 800 per year in a scheme that is costing the government € 3 million.

He said the carer-at-home scheme started as a pilot project five years ago and today there are about 518 senior citizens who are receiving this subsidy.

CDE News

