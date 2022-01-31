Malta News Briefing – Monday 31 January 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Infrastructure investment has environmental goals – Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela said major infrastructural projects, include road-widening ones, will help lower emissions, so much so that emissions saved would be equivalent to what is saved through solar panels across the country. In a speech at the opening of the controversial Central Link project, Abela referred to it as one of seven other infrastructural projects that would benefit commuters.

“We invested €140 million across seven projects, including the Marsa project and Santa Luċija project,” he said. “In total, people will be saving €1.2 billion due to spending less time in traffic, and for businesses, less costs.” €55 million from European and national funds were spent on the project.

Opposition leader highlights cost of living pressure, laments Covid-19 electioneering

PN leader Bernard Grech said that many people are currently “existing and not living” because they cannot make ends meet and are constantly worried about the future. Addressing party faithful on Sunday, Grech said that when there are people constantly worrying about tomorrow, “that’s a problem”. “I get angry and sad when I realise that in 2013 we had a Labour party that had pledged to eradicate poverty. This is the reality people in their homes are living. They are constantly worried about tomorrow. We need to find and come up with solutions that we can then implement,” Grech said, reiterating the PN’s pledge to pay back any amounts overcharged on utility bills” he argued.

On Covid-19, Grech lambasted Government for what he described as electioneering. “The government made a massive u-turn and will be removing the rules (on vaccination certificates) introduced just days ago. Today, more and more people are realising that they are fake. They propose and take decisions based on what electoral impact they might have”.



Covid-19 Situation

New COVID-19 cases remained under 200 for the second day in succession on Sunday with 191 daily cases reported, just one up on Saturday. But two men died after having tested positive, one aged 75 and the other 85. The last time that the number of new cases was below 200 was in mid-December.